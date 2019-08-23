Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 928-476-4205.
Pine Library Friends
The Pine Library Friends meetings are held at 1 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month in the library activity room located just behind the Cultural Hall in Pine. The public is always welcome. For more details call Carol at 623-363-5985.
WW (Weight Watchers)
WW, also known as Weight Watchers, meets at 5:30 p.m. every Monday at the Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. For details call 602-248-0303.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. For details call Paula at 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a “diet and calories” club; we don’t endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
JULIETs
JULIETs — Just Us Ladies Into Eating Together — meets for lunch and conversation at 11:30 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Pizza Factory. It is just for fun, no book to read, no dish to make. Everyone is welcome, no reservations required. For details call Chris Tilley at 928-468-9669.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. For more information call 928-595-2086.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260.
Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on East Highway 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, 200 E. Rancho Road, meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For details visit paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928-474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Rim Country Literacy
The Rim Country Literacy Program needs volunteers to read with children on Tuesday and/or Thursday from 2:45 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Call Marilyn Horne at Rim Country Literacy for details, 928-472-5371, or email rimliteracy@gmail.com.
NARFE
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold its monthly no-host luncheon and meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. There will be a speaker from Majestic Rim Retirement Living. Please bring non-perishable food items for the Payson Food Bank. For more information, call Dale or Pat at 928-468-6227.
Handcrafter Club
The Handcrafter Club of Payson will hold its first meeting Thursday, Aug. 29 in the upstairs room at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. We welcome all handcrafters. We are planning a two-day sale in October. For more information, call 928-970-2087 or 928-892-9240.
Special Needs Family
Support Group
The Payson Special Needs Family Support Group’s monthly lunch is at noon, Friday, Aug. 30 at the Culture Crepe Restaurant. The support group offers networking, information on services, a listening ear, seasonal dances and free stress coping classes for families and caregivers of special needs individuals. For more information, contact Lucy Karrys at 928-478-0231.
Women’s Bible Studies
Women of Rim Country are invited to join the Fall Women’s Bible Studies each week at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road.
The Bible Studies kick off at 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 with a brunch. This semester there are four different classes.
Monday evenings, beginning Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. the group will study First Corinthians — Living Love When We Disagree.
Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. there are three different classes to choose from: We Over Me — Letters of Hope from Revelation; Jesus: Sweetest Name I Know; Who is the Holy Spirit?
For costs, additional information and to register visit www.mbc-women.com. Child care is available with pre-registration.
Find us on Facebook: Mountain Bible Women’s Ministry.
