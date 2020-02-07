Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. For details call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
TARA meeting
The Tonto Amateur Radio Association meetings are at 9 a.m., the second Saturday of the month at Payson Center for Success, 514 W. Wade Lane.
Sexual addiction victim recovery program
COSA, an anonymous 12-step recovery program for anyone who has been affected by those with sex addiction meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Ponderosa Bible Church, 102 W. Roundup Rd., Building 4, Payson. Meetings are open to COSA members and anyone interested in learning more about the program. For details call Polly, 805-674-2295 or email paysoncosa@gmail.com.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m., Tuesday at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. For location and details call 928-595-2086.
Payson Rimstones
The Payson Rimstones meet at 3:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month January through March at the rotunda of Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd.
Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Pro Rodeo Committee
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee meets the second Tuesday in the Swiss Village Quality Inn conference building at 6:30 p.m. New members welcome. For details call 928-472-7294.
Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse
The Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the historic jail on South McLane, just north of West Main. The meetings are open and the public is invited to attend. The group is always looking for new members. For details call Frank at 602-321-2228 or go online to paysonposse.com.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, meets at 7 p.m., Tuesday.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Daughters of the American Revolution
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!