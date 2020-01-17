Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Sons of the American Revolution
The next meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is at 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Prospective members and guests are welcome. For details about the SAR contact Rim Country Chapter Registrar Paul Wescott, 928-474-7071 (leave a message) or sar.pjwescott@gmail.com.
Payson Lioness Club
The Payson Lioness Club meets at 9 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at the conference room at Green Valley Apts.,905 S McLane, Payson. All interested are welcome. For details call Pam Padilla, 928-474-9520.
Sexual addiction victim recovery program
COSA, an anonymous 12-step recovery program for anyone who has been affected by those with sex addiction meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Ponderosa Bible Church, 102 W. Roundup Rd, Building 4, Payson. Meetings are open to COSA members and anyone interested in learning more about the program. For details call Polly, 805-674-2295 or email paysoncosa@gmail.com.
Order of the Eastern Star
The Ponderosa Chapter #64 O.E.S. meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. All Eastern Star members are invited. For details call Marjorie Winemiller, secretary, 928-468-0790.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. For location and details call 928-595-2086.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
