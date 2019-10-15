Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
Payson Mud Club
The Payson Mud Club, the group that does the annual Empty Bowls program, meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at member homes where there is a meal and demonstration. Meetings are open to all active and aspiring potters and those interested in ceramics. Call 928-951-0518 for location.
WW meets
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona @ 608-248-0303.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the first and third Wednesday of the month at Expedition Church. No religious affiliation. For details call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com.
Modelers meet
The Mogollon Scale Modelers Society meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Call 928-951-1141 for details.
Camera club
The Rim Country Camera Club will have an open discussion and presentation of fall photography at its meeting, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Payson Public Library community room, 328 N. McLane Rd. Sue Zen, owner of My Imago Dei Photography, will lead the discussion and present a tutorial on landscape and wilderness photography. Attendees are encouraged to bring past years’ fall photos and share favorite locations within Rim Country where fall colors may offer photographic opportunities in the coming weeks.
Photographers whose winning photos appear in the 2020 Rim Country Charity Calendar will also be recognized for their achievements at the meeting. The club was pleased to receive more than 450 submissions for this year’s calendar.
All photography enthusiasts are welcome.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets at 9:30 a.m., the first and third Thursdays. The first Thursday is a business meeting; the third is a project or class. Meetings are at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy 87 and Randall Place in Pine. For details see website: www.strawberrypatchers.com or contact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Mogollon Sporting Association
The Mogollon Sporting Association works to raise funds to benefit wildlife conservation, game management and youth programs throughout the Rim Country. It meets at 6:15 p.m., the third Thursday at the Payson School District Board Room. New members are welcome. For details go to www.msapayson.org or call James Goughnour, 480-495-1351.
Lioness Club changes meeting date
The Payson Lioness Club will hold its monthly meeting on a different date this month only. The group meets at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at Green Valley Apartments Conference Room, 905 S. McLane Rd. Normally meetings are the third Saturday of the month.
