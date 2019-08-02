Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 928-476-4205.
NAMI support meetings
NAMI Payson’s Connections Recovery Support Group is for adults with mental health conditions like depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder and others. Connections meets the first Friday and third Monday of each month from 5-6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson. For details about NAMI Payson programs and classes, call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com
WW (Weight Watchers)
WW, also known as Weight Watchers, meets at 5:30 p.m. every Monday at the Restoration Church 1100 W. Lake Dr. Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. For details call 602-248-0303.
Order of the Eastern Star
The Ponderosa Chapter #64 O.E.S. meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. All Eastern Star members are invited to attend. Master Masons and all ladies with any Masonic affiliation or family members in Freemasonry are encouraged to join the group. For details contact Marjorie Winemiller, secretary, 928-468-0790.
Shoofly Quilters
The Shoofly Quilters meet at 9 a.m. for business the first Tuesday of each month in a back room at the American Legion Post on Hwy. 260, Payson. It is a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild and have monthly classes and community sewing days. All interested quilters in the area are invited to join.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America will meet at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. All members are invited to attend. For details contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Bird Busters
Bird busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesdays and Saturdays and 5-Stand of Fridays. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Candace Conte, 928-472-8891 or Carol Blann, 928-978-3881.
PAWS meeting
The Payson Area Woofers Society (PAWS) meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7 in the conference room at the library. Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsee Loucks will talk about grain-free diets for our pets, as well as anecdotal evidence promoting the use of CBD products for pets. Francis Baczek, CBD Chef at the Payson General Store, will discuss some of their products and proper use.
Complimentary light refreshments will be served. For details call Becky Wiles, 928- 472-6967.
Suicide Bereavement group
Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the first and third Wednesday of each month at Expedition Church. The group has no religious affiliation. Phone 860-785-5415 or e-mail: PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com
