Al-Anon
What can you do when someone close to you drinks too much? Al-Anon can help.
Payson/Star Valley Al-Anon meetings are 6 p.m., Monday, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson; 1 p.m., Wednesday and 10 a.m., Saturday, Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For more information, call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The purpose of this group is to build lasting friendships, share ideas, have fun, and enjoy activities with like-minded people. The choices are many and varies and all up to you. Come check us out.
The group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson.
For more information, call Paula at (480) 695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483
JULIETs
JULIETs - Just Us Ladies Into Eating Together - meets for lunch and conversation the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Pizza Factory at 11:30 a.m. It is just for fun, no book to read, no dish to make. Everyone is welcome, no reservations required. For additional information please call Chris Tilley at 928-468-9669.
Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Payson Flycasters.
Jack Houck is the guest speaker at the Saturday, Nov. 30 meeting of the Payson Flycasters Club and the Trout Unlimited Area Chapter. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Come at 8 a.m. for breakfast in the meeting room.
Houck is a long-time Orvis casting instructor and a much sought-after speaker. He is also an expert when it comes to fishing the Rim Country Lakes.
