Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
NAMI Connections
NAMI Payson Connections Recovery Support Group meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the first Friday and third Monday at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson. Connections is for adults with mental health conditions like depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder and others. For details call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Archaeological Society
The Arizona Archaeological Society Rim Country Chapter meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 in the community room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
The guest speaker is retired Colonel Felicia French, a third generation Arizonian who lives in Pine. She will share some of her experiences relating to the ''800+ Miles of the Arizona Trail" which she recently completed. Her power-point presentation emphasizes environmental issues along the Trail.
Meetings are free and the public is welcome.
December's meeting date is changed to the second Saturday, Dec. 14 and the meeting place is also changed. Gather at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., 928-474-4876. Todd Bostwick will highlight his trip to Cambodia, "Angkor Wat and the Khmer Empire of Cambodia."
Order of the Eastern Star
The Ponderosa Chapter #64 O.E.S. meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. For details call Marjorie Winemiller, secretary, 928-468-0790.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Shoofly Quilters
The Shoofly Quilters meet at 9 a.m. for business the first Tuesday of each month in a back room at the American Legion Post on Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested quilters in the area are invited to join.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America meets at 5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. All members are invited. For details contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson SOS – Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group – meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson. The group has no religious affiliation.
Call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com for details.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson invites the public to the regular membership meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Rim Country Health Community Room, 807 W. Longhorn Rd. Courtney Smythe and Kelly Anne Wilde will discuss the Be Connected Program that teaches community members how to connect veterans, service members and their families to resources.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 in the log cabin building of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260. The speaker is David Mikulak, certified arborist and owner of Natural Beauty Tree Works LLC. He will discuss general aspects of tree care and fire wise clearing.
There will be refreshments and a short business meeting before the presentation. All are welcome and please bring canned food for the local food banks. For details call Lynne, 480-773-2475.
