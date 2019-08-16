Rim Country Literacy
The Rim Country Literacy Program needs volunteers to read with children on Tuesday and/or Thursday from 2:45 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Call Marilyn Horne at Rim Country Literacy for details, 928-472-5371, or email rimliteracy@gmail.com.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 928-476-4205.
Payson Lioness Club
The Payson Lioness Club meets at 9 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at the conference room at Green Valley Apts., 905 S. McLane Road. Sponsored by the Payson Lions Club, the Payson Lioness Club is part of the world’s largest service organization. You are never too young or young at heart to be a Lioness. For more information, call Pam Padilla, 928-474-9520.
Order of the Eastern Star
The Ponderosa Chapter #64 O.E.S. meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road. For details contact Marjorie Winemiller, secretary, 928-468-0790.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a “diet and calories” club; we don’t endorse any particular plan of eating. We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on East Highway 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The guest speaker is Steve Smith, Arizona State Director American Federation for Children. Smith is a past Arizona Senator and candidate for CD1 Congress. He now works to promote School Choice in Arizona.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online topaysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928-474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Rim Country Camera Club
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes John Livoti, president of the Arizona Camera Club Council, at the Wednesday, Aug. 21 meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Payson Public Library meeting room.
A founding organizer of the Arizona Chapter of the Photographic Society of America, Livoti will speak about the value of membership beyond the local camera club. The presentation will include information about interclub competitions, exhibits and educational opportunities. There will be a video presentation of winning images from different chapters around the country.
If you’re like most photographers, and you sometimes get that exhilarating experience of taking a “perfect” shot, come to the meeting and learn how to share it with others. Attendees are welcome to bring three photos of “summer” to share at the end of the program.
All photography enthusiasts are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!