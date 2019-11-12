Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose meetings are at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
National Novel Writing Month
Arizona Professional Writers meet at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Majestic Rim Retirement Community, Tyler Pkwy., Payson.
To promote National Novel Writing Month, Connie Cockrell will lead a discussion, “Getting Past the Sagging Middle.” You have an enticing opening and your ending is dramatic, but how to fill in all those words in the middle of your novel. Cockrell has written more than 20 novels and will share ideas and an opportunity to practice your craft. All writers at any level are welcome.
WW meeting
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 608-248-0303.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday in the “Common Room” of the Senior Apartments, 311 S. McLane.
The Breast Cancer Support Group is a non-profit support group for people who are breast cancer survivors. A light snack will be served. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Mountain Village Foundation
The Mountain Village Foundation meets at 5 p.m. every second Thursday to socialize, with a meeting at 6 p.m. The mission is to help the children in need in Pine and Strawberry. To learn more, call 928-476-5940 for meeting place. Donations, by check, may be sent to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson Family Support Group is a free meeting of family members and close friends of those who suffer from mental illness. The support group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.
Payson Lions Club
Payson Lions meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport.
Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Library Friends of Payson
The Library Friends of Payson meet at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18. The guest speaker is Delphia Strickland, owner and director of Arizona Wild Rescue.
The public is invited as well as 5th-grade and older home-schooled children. For details call the library, 928-474-9260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!