Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Payson Lioness Club
The Payson Lioness Club meets at 9 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at the conference room at Green Valley Apts.,905 S McLane, Payson.
Sponsored by the Payson Lions Club, the Payson Lioness Club is part of the world’s largest service organization. Members enjoy activities, service projects and events that benefit local charities. All interested persons are welcome to attend. You are never too young or young at heart to be a Lioness. For more information, call Pam Padilla at 928-474-9520.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Members invite Rim residents to join them in their work for Payson youth and the area’s food banks.
For more information, go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For more information about Zane Grey Kiwanis, please visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
