The Arizona Professional Writers Rim Country Chapter
The Arizona Professional Writers, Rim Country Chapter meets at 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Majestic Rim on Tyler Parkway.
Payson Rimstones
The Payson Rimstones meet at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 at the Tonto National Forest Service Office Meeting Room, 1009 E. Hwy. 260, Payson (the notice published Friday, March 6 was incorrect). The program is by the Bagshaws, who will talk about Roadcut Geology.
Toastmasters
Toastmasters International meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson. Visitors welcome. For details call 480-510-1767 or 480-225-5987.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details visit www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets in the “Common Room” of the Senior Apartments, 311 S. McLane on the second Thursday of every month from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A light snack will be served. For details call Ilona at 928-472-3331.
Mountain Village Foundation
The Mountain Village Foundation meets every second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. to socialize, with the meeting at 6 p.m. The foundation’s mission is to help the children in need in Pine and Strawberry; sometimes it also provides a helping hand to a family in need.
To learn more, call 928-476-5940 for meeting place. Donations, by check, may be sent to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Payson Lions Club
The Payson Lions Club meets at 6 p.m., the second and fourth Thursday at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets at 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 13 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Linda, 623-628-9332.
TARA meeting
The Tonto Amateur Radio Association meets at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday at Payson Center for Success, 514 W. Wade Lane.
