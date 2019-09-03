TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Shoofly Quilters
The Shoofly Quilters meet at 9 a.m. for business the first Tuesday of each month in a back room at the American Legion Post on Hwy. 260, Payson. It is a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild and have monthly classes and community sewing days.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America will meet at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
All members are invited to attend. For more information, contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
Moose Lodge
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For more information, call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Bird Busters
Bird busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesdays and Saturdays and 5-Stand of Fridays. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group.
For details call Maureen Focht, 928 474 3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928 474 2947.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
Survivors of Suicide group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the first and third Wednesday at Expedition Church. The group has no religious affiliation. Call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com for details.
Rim Country Classic Auto Club
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Steve Fowler at 928-478-6676.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details go to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details about Zane Grey Kiwanis, visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. The first Thursday is a business meeting; the third is a project or class. Meetings are at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy 87 and Randall Place in Pine. Website: www.strawberrypatchers.com. Contact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Arizona Cactus Navy luncheon
An informal get-together of Navy and Coast Guard veterans and Merchant Marines in the Payson area is held on the first Thursday of each month at La Sierra restaurant on north AZ 87 at Forest Dr. in Payson.
The group meets for coffee or lunch at 11 a.m. to share stories and camaraderie among fellow vets of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, other conflicts, and peacetime naval service. For details call 928-970-0066.
Payson Art League
Meet the new president of the Payson Art League, Bob Hershberger at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Payson Public Library meeting room. He will discuss a “Festival of the Arts” on Main Street planned for this summer. For details contact Sally Myers, paysonartleague@gmail.com.
