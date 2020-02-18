TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For more information, call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details call: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join. For location, details, call 928-595-2086.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
WW workshop
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
Toastmasters
Toastmasters meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson. Visitors welcome. For details call 480-510-1767 or 480-225-5987.
Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. For details visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details visit www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Garrett Retirees
Rim Country Garrett Retirees meet Thursday, Feb. 20 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Social hour begins at 11 a.m., with lunch served at noon. For details call Walt, 602-708-1474.
Rim Country Detachment, Marine Corps League
The Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Members and those interested in joining are invited to attend. For details contact Rim Country Junior Vice Commandant, Al Thieme, 928-478-6396 or 928-580-0747. Usually the group meets the last Saturday of the month, but meets early due to plans for a special showing of the “Sands of Iwo Jima” at Sawmill Theatre Saturday, Feb. 29 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps landing on the island.
Explore the stars
The Rim Astronomy Club meets Saturday, Feb. 22. The evening’s programs include Exploring the Constellation Auriga, presented by Peri Cline, What is going on with Betelgeuse by Diane Mason, and The Expanding Universe by Todd Longfellow.
After the indoor portion of the meeting, members will spend time viewing the stars, galaxies, nebulas and planets. Come and view through your own telescope and other telescopes that will be available. Dress warmly, there will be a warming room with coffee and hot cider available. Telescope set-up is at 6 p.m., the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Call Diane Mason, 714-889-8172 for directions and details about RAC.
Republicans host candidates
The Rim Country Republican Club meets Monday, Feb. 24 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Members and guests may gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and to socialize. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Eric Sloan, candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission, and Ann Marie Ward, candidate for U. S. Congress, make presentations. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call Jane Evans, 928-472-8430, for details.
