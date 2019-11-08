P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. meets at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, call Linda, 623-628-9332.
Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. There are new games and prizes, including larger minimum payouts. Players can get a hot dog, chips and drink for $1.
Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For more information, call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The purpose of this group is to build lasting friendships, share ideas, have fun, and enjoy activities with like-minded people. The choices are many and varies and all up to you. Come check us out.
The group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson.
For more information, call Paula at (480) 695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country meet Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Please arrive by 11:30 a.m. to order lunch and socialize; the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. The speaker will be Roy Sandoval, Gila County School Superintendent. For details visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
PAL meets
The Payson Art League meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main, Payson. All are welcome.
Pro Rodeo Committee
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee meets the second Tuesday of every month in the Swiss Village Quality Inn (formerly Best Western) conference building at 6:30 p.m. New members welcome.
For information, call 928-472-7294.
Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse
The Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the historic jail on South McLane, just north of West Main. The posse was formed in 1967 to assist the sheriff and the people of Gila County. It is a nonprofit volunteer organization. The meetings are open and the public is invited to attend. The group is always looking for new members. For more information call Frank at 602-321-2228 or go online to paysonposse.com.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
National Novel Writing Month
Arizona Professional Writers meet at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Majestic Rim Retirement Community, Tyler Pkwy., Payson.
To promote National Novel Writing Month, Connie Cockrell will lead a discussion, “Getting Past the Sagging Middle.” You have an enticing opening and your ending is dramatic, but how to fill in all those words in the middle of your novel. Connie, who has written more than 20 novels, will give you ideas and an opportunity to practice your craft. All writers at any level are welcome.
Library Friends of Payson
The Library Friends of Payson meet at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18. The guest speaker is Delphia Strickland, owner and director of Arizona Wild Rescue.
The public is invited as well as 5th-grade and older home-schooled children. For details call the library, 928-474-9260.
