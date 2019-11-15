Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Sons of the American Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution meet at 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend. For details on the Sons of the American Revolution, contact Rim Country Chapter Registrar Paul Wescott, 928-474-7071 (leave a message) or sar.pjwescott@gmail.com.
Payson Lioness Club
The Payson Lioness Club meets at 9 a.m., Saturday Nov. 16 at the conference room of Green Valley Apartments, 905 S. McLane, Payson.
NAMI Connections
NAMI Payson’s Connections Recovery Support Group is for adults with mental health conditions like depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder and others. Connections meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the first Friday and third Monday of each month at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson. For details call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
Order of the Eastern Star
The Ponderosa Chapter #64 O.E.S. meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. For details contact Marjorie Winemiller, secretary, 928-468-0790.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Mazatzal Casino private dining room of the Cedar Ridge Restaurant. Come at 11:30 a.m. to eat and socialize. Starting at noon Deedra Abboud will conduct a “Tongue Fu” session designed to train individuals in the art of “civil discourse.” For details email patedelen@gmail.com .
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For more information, call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or call Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson. The group has no religious affiliation. For details call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com.
Soroptimist night meeting
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country’s night meeting in November is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20. The guest speaker is Bob Horne, who will discuss the Payson chapter of Amnesty International and its letter writing campaign.
Rim Country Camera Club
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N McLane Rd.
The evening’s topic is “The Legalities of Photography: Copyright and Use Laws.” Joe Bowman, photographer, rescue squad volunteer, museum docent outdoorsman and attorney will enlighten photographers about how to properly copyright material. There will also be discussion about when and how to obtain "permission" to use or publish photos of other people and a demonstration of how to create a "watermark" copyright notice.
The Rim Country Camera Club is open to all photography enthusiasts. A supply of the 2020 Rim Country Charity Calendar will be available for $10 each.
Radio Control flyers
Rim Country Flyers is the local club for RC airplane/helicopter/drone flyers. It has a local flying field and, if a novice, instructors to get you started. Visit rimcountryflyers.com or call Chuck at 928-970-1665.
