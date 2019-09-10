TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Pro Rodeo Committee
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month in the Swiss Village Quality conference building. New members welcome. For details call 928-472-7294.
Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse
The Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the historic jail on South McLane, just north of West Main. The meetings are open and the public is invited to attend. The group is always looking for new members. For details call Frank, 602-321-2228 or go online to paysonposse.com.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-474- 2947.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is changing its workshop (meeting) from Mondays to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11. Workshops are at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona @ 608-248-0303.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details about Zane Grey Kiwanis, visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The monthly Breast Cancer Support Group meeting is at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Senior Apartments Common Room, 311 S. McLane, Payson.
The support group is for anyone diagnosed with breast cancer. Members offer compassionate support, information and understanding. Light snacks are served and the meeting concludes around 2:30 p.m. For questions call Ilona, 928-472-3331.”
Mountain Village Foundation
The Mountain Village Foundation meets every second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. to socialize, with the meeting at 6 p.m.
The foundation’s mission is to help the children in need in Pine and Strawberry; sometimes it also provides a helping hand to a family in need.
The group has several fund-raisers a year. To learn more, call 928-476-5940 for meeting place. Donations, by check, may be sent to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Family Support Group is a free meeting of family members and close friends of those who suffer from mental illness. The support group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) meets at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Visiting P.E.O. members are welcome. For details call 623-628-9332.
