TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For more information, call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The purpose of this group is to build lasting friendships, share ideas, have fun, and enjoy activities with like-minded people. The choices are many and varies and all up to you. Come check us out.
The group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson.
For more information, call Paula at (480) 695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Payson Rimstones
The Payson Rimstones meet at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the rotunda at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson (and at 3:30 p.m. the second Tuesday March) due to construction at the Payson Public Library. Steve Sundra is speaking about his lapidary work.
Pro Rodeo Committee
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee meets at 6:30 p.m., the second Tuesday in the Swiss Village Quality Inn conference building. New members welcome. For details call 928-472-7294.
Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse
The Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday at the historic jail on South McLane, just north of West Main. The meetings are open and the public is invited to attend. The group is always looking for new members. For details call Frank at 602-321-2228 or go online to paysonposse.com.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
Toastmasters
Toastmasters meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson. Visitors welcome. For details call 480-510-1767 or 480-225-5987.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details visit www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Rim Country Optimist Club
Rim Country Optimist Club meets once a month on the second Thursday at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant (Casino) starting at 5:15 p.m., the next meeting is Feb. 13. All are welcome. To learn more, call Joan Young, 928-472-2264.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets in the Common Room of the Senior Apartments, 311 S. McLane from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the second Thursday of the month. This is for people who are breast cancer survivors. A light snack will be served. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson's Family Support Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main, Payson. For details contact NAMI Payson at namipayson@yahoo.com or 928-301-9140.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Linda, 623-628-9332.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
