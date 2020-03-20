The Payson Community Garden is open to gardeners on Saturday, March 21.
The soils class by Glen McCombs, owner of Plant Fair Nursery, is at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21 outside in the garden, as of press time.
Classes are at Payson First Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, or in the Payson Community Garden (next door), depending on weather, just look for the sign.
Classes are free and open to the public.
