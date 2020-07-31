Recently Majestic Rim Retirement Living reached out to the Payson community and invited individuals and groups to take part in a birthday parade for Pansy Greer, who turned 103 on July 11, 2020.
The response was overwhelming. The parade not only brought smiles, tears of joy, roses, and cards but also created an air of unity and compassion.
Organizers offered a special thank you to everyone who attended and created a day to remember.
See the parade at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CnCZi5jpgI or on Facebook page, www.facebook.com/majesticrimretirement.
