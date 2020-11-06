The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is hosting its Community Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 14.
This is a one-stop shopping experience featuring numerous vendors.
For $10 vendors can rent a 10-foot-by-9-foot space. There are plenty of spaces available. Reserve a space by calling 928-474-2059.
Payson CPC does the advertising and manages the event. The church restrooms will be open.
All proceeds from this event go to the Deacons Assistance Program that serves families in need in the Rim Country with financial assistance for utilities, rent, prescriptions, and the CPC food pantry, with the help of St. Vincent de Paul.
Payment is due at the time of rental. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.
