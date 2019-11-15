Anne Marie Ward, candidate for the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 4th congressional district, attended the Payson Tea Party meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Ward spoke to the group about the need for carrying on the legacy of the country’s founders and the Greatest Generation by being a conservative voice that fights against the rise of radical socialism.
“There’s been an alarming rise in the acceptance of socialism among the youth. We must send leaders to Washington, D.C. who can be a voice for our conservative values and defend the Constitution,” Ward said in an email to the Roundup.
Ward believes in the need for a comprehensive approach to handling issues impacting rural communities.
She supports the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal, proper forest management to prevent the devastation of rural communities, recreation areas and watersheds.
She highlighted the need for civil discourse in politics and open discourse between politicians and the communities they serve.
Ward is a native of Prescott Valley and says she is committed to being a voice for residents and advocating for issues impacting rural Arizona.
