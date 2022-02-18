Family and friends of Ted Corley, who died Feb. 1, 2022, have a Celebration of Life planned for 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
Corley died doing what he loved – hiking, where he always said he “felt closest to God.” He had hiked all over the world.
Corley was a college math teacher and enjoyed making the subject understandable to those who feared it. According to his wife, Christian writer Trish Hofer, “He used his teaching skills around the world, as well as teaching Sunday school for 12 years with her.” The couple continued their lessons via Zoom during the last two years due to COVID-19 precautions and saw enrollment swell to an average of 25 students weekly.
In addition to hiking and teaching, Corley served his church, Payson United Methodist, as finance chair and attended its Men’s Bible Study; he also delivered Meals on Wheels for the Payson Senior Center every week and helped ensure the health and well-being of the people he served.
In honor of Ted Corley’s life, friends of McCurdy Ministries Community Center, Espanola, N.M., are establishing two memorial funds, one for the Walking Trail and the other for the center’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) after-school program. The Walking Trail is being created around the McCurdy Campus and features a century-old acequia (irrigation canal) that has brought live-giving water to parts of the Espanola Valley. Lined with cottonwoods and other natural plants, the trail will be enhanced with benches, lighting and multicultural are reflective of McCurdy’s 110-year presence in Espanola Valley.
Donations in remembrance of Ted Corley can be made to McCurdy Ministries Community Center, 362A S. McCurdy Rd., Espanola, NM, 87532. Indicate either the Corley-Walking Trail and Corley-STEAM Projects in the check memo line.
