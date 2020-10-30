10-24 Corvette show

More than 40 Corvettes converged in Rim Country Saturday, Oct. 24 at Mike Kaiser’s Classic Car Dealership, Choice Auto, in Payson North. On display were Corvettes belonging to both local and Valley residents and even one from as far away as South Dakota. Harvey Pelovsky, along with Don and Jeannie McLaughlin, organized the event. The Rim Country Corvettes group gathers to enjoy short runs throughout the state, have lunch and return home. It is open to anyone with a Vette and there are no dues.

 Contributed photo

