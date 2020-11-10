The 2020 Rim Country Quilt Roundup has been canceled because of COVID-19. It was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, but is now rescheduled to Nov. 12 and 13 of next year.
It will take place at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino exhibition hall and feature not only a show of quilts from Arizona and around the Southwest, but have exhibits, a vendor mall, demonstrations and awards presentations.
Judged awards will be presented on Nov. 12, 2021. Viewers’ choice awards will be presented at the show on Nov. 13, 2021. All judged and special awards will be given to recipients Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 during an invitation-only evening Awards Presentation.
Watch the Rim Country Quilt Roundup website for information about entering the 2021 show, quiltroundup.org.
