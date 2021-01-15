The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another temporary casualty — the 2021 63rd Annual Hashknife Pony Express Ride.
The ride has been postponed due to the pandemic, but the Navajo County Sheriff’s Posse will continue keeping the “Spirit of the Old West Alive!”
The new ride dates are April 14-16, 2021, and on April 17, the Hashknife Pony Express participates in the Parada del Sol parade in downtown Scottsdale.
As details about the delayed ride become available they will be published.
