The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred many of us to ask: “How can I help?”
Call 877-258-4825 for an appointment and register for the next blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Banner Payson High Country Senior Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Highway.
Appointments are required now in order to schedule blood draws efficiently, reducing interaction and providing essential social distance safety. Facemasks or coverings are also required, for both staff and donors.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Vitalant — the nation’s second largest blood collector — has had nearly 2,000 blood drives canceled, resulting in more than 57,000 uncollected blood donations.
Safe and essential
You cannot contract any infectious diseases by donating blood; equipment used in the donation process is sterile and used only once.
“Our challenge will remain for weeks, if not months,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president of Vitalant.
“We need donors to make appointments today for these future dates — as we will struggle to replace donations as blood drives continue to cancel. You can help patients by making an appointment today for a date in the future and, of course, by keeping your appointment.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood as it is an essential activity, even amidst COVID-19 response measures.
“In health care settings all across the United States, donated blood is a lifesaving, essential part of caring for patients,” the CDC states.
“CDC is supporting blood centers by providing recommendations that will keep donors and staff safe … and encouraging donors to make donation appointments ahead of time,” continues the statement.
Blood donors are not tested for coronavirus, but before your blood is transfused to a patient, it will be tested for ABO blood type and Rh factor, unexpected antibodies to red blood cells, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV-1/HIV-2, HTLV, syphilis, Zika and West Nile viruses.For more information or to schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825 or create an account and schedule an appointment conveniently online at vitalant.org.
Make sure to bring your driver’s license or another official ID, and be prepared to answer screening questions about your health and travel, medicines you are taking, and about your risk for infections that can be transmitted by blood such as hepatitis.
Iron and hemoglobin
Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body on hemoglobin, an iron-containing protein. Vitalant staff will measure your hemoglobin level before every donation to ensure you can safely donate since the iron lost at donation could eventually lower hemoglobin. Frequent donors — men who donate three or more times a year; women, two or more times and teenage donors are at risk for low iron stores. These donors should take a multivitamin with iron or an iron supplement to replace the iron lost during blood donation — discuss options with your doctor or pharmacist.
Summer blood drives
Mark your calendar for these future blood drive dates around Rim Country:
• July 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pine-Strawberry First Baptist Church
• July 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Payson Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 West Wade Lane
• Aug. 19, Banner Payson Medical Center main conference room.
Log In
