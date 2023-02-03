The women of the Gila County Democrats and the Democrats of Rim Country assembled on Sunday, Jan. 22 as part of the national “Bigger Than Roe” mobilization.
The event was the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Signs, lots of signs, were unloaded from the cars – many had been used in other marches advocating for women’s reproductive rights. They read, “Stop the War on Women,” “Women’s Rights are Human Rights,” and “Abortion IS Healthcare,” and more.
Wearing winter coats, knit hats, and gloves, each participant selected a sign and moved to the sidewalk along Highway 260. Up to 20 women and a few men stretched from McDonald’s to the parking lot driveway leading to Wells Fargo and the T-Mobile store.
One man was from Germany. He was driving by and saw the demonstration. A blogger, he took pictures of the demonstrators and said he was pleased to see people supporting women’s rights in America.
Most who passed showed their support, blowing their car horns, giving the demonstrators thumbs up, and shouting “Thank you!”
Many women in the group had done these same demonstrations in the ’60s and ’70s. The youngest three were teens, the oldest was 90.
Women’s pregnancy complications, like miscarriages, hormonal imbalances, rape and incest, which now are not treated as doctors and other health care providers, are afraid of being prosecuted for providing care.
More demonstrations will occur throughout the year. All interested are welcome to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!