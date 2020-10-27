Like most Rim Country clubs and organizations, the Mogollon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has turned to virtual meetings.
Its most recent was Friday, Oct. 9 and included hearing from Evan Kobley, Arizona president of Children of the American Revolution.
His state project is History, Healing & Hope — Celebrating the Symphony.
The project is to raise funds for various symphonies throughout Arizona; a restoration of the D.A.R. Constitution Hall, original home of the National Symphony Orchestra; and celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday with the Carolyn Eynon Singers and Frontline Heroes.
Parts of the project will be voice sales and an online auction. There are four items for the voices: a quilt, decorated geometric violin, a decorated ukulele, and a signed copy of the book about Arthur Judson (Kobley’s great-great-grandfather), “The Great Orchestrator.”
A limited edition 16 X 24 canvas, donated by D.A.R. member Julie Pace Hoff of Green Valley, is part of the online auction, Celebrating the Arts with Art, in spring 2021.
She is offering the special discount code DAR30 on her website juliepacehuff.com.
For information about the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution or information about joining the local chapter, contact the Mogollon DAR Chapter Regent Cathy Boone at 928-474-3960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!