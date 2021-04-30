The Payson Daughters of the Nile were recently honored to have Beverly Stanfield, newly installed Queen of Qadesh Temple #35, attend its meeting to install the newly elected officers for 2021-2022.
Queen Beverly administered the oath of office to Joan Christy, president; Debbie Aker, vice president; Marilyn Castleman, secretary; Carol Blann, treasurer; and Paula Weber, chaplain.
Daughters of the Nile was founded in 1913 and is open to ladies 18 years of age or older who are related by birth or marriage to a Shriner, Master Mason, Daughter of the Nile or a Majority Member in Good Standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospitals for Children.
With 24,000 members in 137 cities across the country, the Daughters of the Nile supports Shriners Hospital for Children through a variety of fundraising activities.
New members are welcome. For more information, contact Joan Christy at 928-474-9692.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!