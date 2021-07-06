Pocket gophers, rabbits, ground squirrels, mice and birds — as horticulture program coordinator in Greenlee County, Bill Cook has dealt with ravenous rodents and more.
Garden judgment and planning can help solve vertebrate pest challenges in Arizona, but you might be surprised to learn that some vertebrate animals causing problems in gardens and landscapes are protected by law.
Learn more at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8 during a free webinar where Cook explains how to manage vertebrate pest damage and when it is appropriate to apply control strategies.
Guests are welcome login up to 10 minutes before it begins at arizona.zoom.us/j/89982079756
An easy, convenient way to connect is via ‘click here’ direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where you can also view dozens of prior Thursday webinar topics.
University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts the popular series and Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources.
Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension.
To be added to an email invite list for the gardening and horticulture workshops call Jones at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Cook has operated a small nursery and greenhouse business from home for the last 12 years, doing custom propagation and specializing in heirloom fruit and vegetable plants. His background includes cotton farming, golf course maintenance, landscape design and installation.
