Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and his wife, along with several other Payson residents were on hand at the Jan. 15 Coalition for Life rally, supporting Darlene Younker of Payson as her late husband, Dean, was honored.
He helped renovate what was once a doctor’s building into the New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center in Payson, a place that provides free services to pregnant women and new parents. He, along with two board members, provided free maintenance work and repairs for both the Center and The Nook Thrift Store.
After his death on Feb. 4, 2021, a Dean Younker Memorial Fund was set up by New Beginnings. It has raised almost $70,000.
This allowed New Beginnings to purchase the building from Banner Health.
“I am so proud of this honor for my husband Dean,” said his widow, Darlene Younker.
Darlene was invited to the March for Life, where her late husband Dean was honored for his years of commitment to saving babies’ lives.
Kristie Blackman, wife of State Representative Walt Blackman, gave the introduction speech.
