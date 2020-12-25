The Democrats of Rim Country and the DRC Women’s Caucus had a December Food Drive project that was able to send $1,215 to five charities:
• $515 to Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative
• $270 to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank
• $260 to the Community Presbyterian Church
• $110 to the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank
• $60 to Mountain Bible Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!