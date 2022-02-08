Market On the Move, a discount food program, is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.

With Market On the Move, a $15 cash donation entitles participants to receive up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Please bring a container to carry items home.

Selections vary from month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Market On the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the second Saturday of the month through May, at Sawmill Crossing.

