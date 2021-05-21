Rim Country Middle School will celebrate eighth-grade promotion at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 27.
This year, like last year, the event is a drive-thru program.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from parents from last year. Many of our stakeholders have expressed that the drive-thru promotion gave a better opportunity to recognize each student individually,” said RCMS principal Jennifer Murphy.
She added the school had to take other factors into consideration — for example, the auditorium is not available for use due to construction; the football field was not an option either since high school graduation is already putting a strain on the grass that is under repair.
Parents of RCMS graduates can begin staging their vehicles in the high school stadium parking beginning at 1 p.m. The school’s resource officers will be there to assist with creating a staging line to mitigate traffic issues, Murphy said.
“We are excited to honor our eighth-grade students as they move forward into a new chapter of high school,” she concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!