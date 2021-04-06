The Town of Payson, Gila County and Green Valley Water have teamed up to sponsor a free electronic and household hazardous waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 22, outside Payson Public Library.
The event is limited to Gila County households. No commercial hazardous waste will be accepted.
Electronics accepted include: amplifiers, audio equipment, cables and connections; cameras, computer equipment and accessories DVD, Blu-Ray players, DVRs, DirecTV, TiVo LCD flat screen TVs, monitors, phones, satellite receivers, speakers and microphones, tablets, VCRs, video cameras, video gaming equipment.
Hazardous household items accepted will include: acids, adhesives, aerosol cans, ammunition, auto batteries, batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent lights, fuel and other fluids, herbicides, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, medical sharps medication/pharmaceuticals, mercury-containing items, motor oil, paints, passenger tires without rims, pesticides, propane tanks, solvents, household products labeled: Caution Combustible Corrosive Danger Flammable Poison Toxic Warning.
For more information, call 928-472-5103 or 928-472-5106.
