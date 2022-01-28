The Payson Elks Lodge 2154 held two special events Friday, Jan. 21. The first was to recognize the schools and provide them with much needed school supplies. Kim Riley organized this event and in attendance were the PUSD School Superintendent Linda Gibson; Michelle May, principal, Payson Elementary School; and Kim Yates, principal, Julia Randall Elementary.

The second event was the annual public safety recognition. The nominees came from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office who nominated Detective Karen Baltz; Payson Police Department who nominated Officer Eric Dunston and Lead Dispatcher David Timothy; and the Northern Gila County Fire Chiefs Association who nominated Firefighter/EMT Bill Potter and Captain/Paramedic Billy Chester.

