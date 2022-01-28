Payson Elks honored area public safety workers Friday, Jan. 21. Participating in the presentation were (from left) Mary Springer, Lecturing Knight for the Lodge; Lead Dispatcher David Timothy; PPD Officer Eric Dunston; Firefighter Bill Potter from Pine/Strawberry Fire District; GCSO Detective Karen Baltz; and Exalted Ruler Dana Smith for the Lodge. Not pictured: Captain/Paramedic Billy Chester from the Pine/Strawberry Fire District.
Payson School administrators were on hand at the Payson Elks Lodge Friday, Jan. 21 for special recognition and the presentation of funds for school supplies. Making the presentation were Elks member Kim Riley, second from right, and Payson Elks Exalted Ruler Dana Smith (far right). Accepting for the schools were PUSD School Superintendent, Linda Gibson, Michelle May, principal, Payson Elementary School and Kim Yates, principal, Julia Randall Elementary.
Contributed photo
The Payson Elks Lodge 2154 held two special events Friday, Jan. 21. The first was to recognize the schools and provide them with much needed school supplies. Kim Riley organized this event and in attendance were the PUSD School Superintendent Linda Gibson; Michelle May, principal, Payson Elementary School; and Kim Yates, principal, Julia Randall Elementary.
The second event was the annual public safety recognition. The nominees came from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office who nominated Detective Karen Baltz; Payson Police Department who nominated Officer Eric Dunston and Lead Dispatcher David Timothy; and the Northern Gila County Fire Chiefs Association who nominated Firefighter/EMT Bill Potter and Captain/Paramedic Billy Chester.
