The Payson Elks Lodge #2154 gave the Town of Payson and the Tonto Apache Tribe a gift Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Under the direction of Art Schaier, chair of the Elks Veterans Committee, with the help of the Rim Country Veterans group, a 25-foot pole, topped with an American eagle has been placed on Lot 10 at the Tonto Apache Reservation, one of the highest points in the immediate area.
On the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Payson Honor Guard in the “Hoisting of the American Flag” ceremony placed an 8-foot-by-12-foot flag. It is a permanent reminder to everyone of “Payson Arizona: the Flag Capital of Arizona.”
The ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance, a 21-gun salute by the Payson Honor Guard, singing of patriotic songs and the attendance of 150 fifth-grade students from the Payson Unified School District, arranged by Superintendent Linda Gibson.
Schaier and the various veterans groups in northern Gila County invited officials, dignitaries, all veterans, tribal members, area citizens and students from both the public and Christian schools to participate in the ceremonies.
He admits to being very excited about the project, “It’s all for the veterans, there are no politics at all.”
Schaier is a veteran himself, serving in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He said more than 6,000 veterans make their homes in Gila County.
The flag will be lit up at night and overlooks the entire community.
“It will be so beautiful. It’s something for everyone to be proud of,” he said.
