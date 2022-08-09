First responders never stop preparing for disasters – and local, county, state and national level threats are on the agenda Thursday, Aug. 11 at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino when the Gila County Local Emergency Planning Committee convenes for a conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunch is included and there will be raffle prizes for attendees.
Police and fire chiefs from across Gila County typically attend these meetings hosted and arranged by Gila County Emergency Management Department staff, and new members are always welcome. Emergency responders who aren’t already on the invitation list, and should be, are invited to sign-up with an email to Gila County’s Emergency Management Specialist, Justin Quarles, at jquarles@gilacountyaz.gov or call him at 928-402-8764.
“These meetings have two main objectives – first is to convene and update all of our members, and secondly to explore a few topics that are specific to emergency planning as we’ve experienced it during these past two years of the pandemic – and demonstrate the importance of building and maintaining partnerships well before new emergencies arise,” said Quarles.
“Another topic will be the successes and challenges of responding when communication or support is not effective,” he added.
Are You Ready, In the Event of Emergency?
Sign Up for FREE Alerts
Earthquakes, drought, extreme heat, power outages and air quality – ReadyGila.com has information about these and more; plus emergency preparedness checklists, safety plans for infants and toddlers (seniors, too -- and pets), ways to get involved and links to other resources. Explore ReadyGila.com, and check out the related public health emergency preparedness page under ‘Health Services’ at gilacountyaz.gov.
Gila County offers a free service that could save your life – sign up today for text, phone, or email emergency alerts. Gila County uses mass-notification provider Everbridge for real-time alerts of hazards and emergencies, specific to the local area you live or work. Choose a combination of voice, email, or text message – sign up online at readygila.com
For daily updates, seasonal safety suggestions, and more, like and follow:
