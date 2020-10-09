Thanks to a little imagination and collaboration with the Payson Art League, the annual Empty Bowls event raised $11,000 for local food banks.
The annual Empty Bowls event, presented by the Payson Mud Club, has raised thousands of dollars for the local food banks over the past three years. There was a concern that because of COVID-19, it would be impossible to hold the event this year.
Every year, Mud Club members labor to create hundreds of one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls. Historically, the Majestic Rim Retirement Living community hosted the Empty Bowls event and continues to be a sponsor. Their guests purchased bowls from the collection, filled them with donated soups, and enjoyed a social evening that included entertainment by Incidental Bluegrass.
But this year, it seemed impossible to offer such a gathering. The event was held outdoors at the Olde Main Street Day Payson Art League Fall Show and Sale this year at the Rim Country BBQ Restaurant.
The courtyard of the future home of Rim Country BBQ proved to be a perfect gathering place, beautifully decorated with flower donations from Plant Fair.
The Main Street Merchants Guild, hosts of Olde Main Street Day, had hundreds of locals and visitors — mingling COVID-style — purchase wares from all the vendors. The Mud Club was no exception, selling bowls all day long. Thanks to the faithful financial and in-kind donors, the club will again make sizable donations to the food banks. The Mud Club wishes to thank other sponsors of the event as well: The Boock Sisters, Wendy Larchick At the Rim Team, St. Paul’s Church, Chris Walsh with Edward Jones, Ironhorse Signs, Beverage Place, and My Imago Dei Photography.
“The generosity of this community and its visitors is overwhelming. To date, the proceeds from this year’s ‘COVID Empty Bowls’ are $11,000 so far,” said Empty Bowls co-chair Elsa Romanowitz.
“We expect a few more checks to come in through the mail. We also know that some of our sponsors and supporters sent their checks directly to the food banks so with luck we may reach $12,000,” said Romanowitz.
Besides Romanowitz, co-chairs were Vicki Eikermann, Allyn Deifenbaugh and Donna Rokoff. The event, and the support it provides Rim residents in need through its donation to area food banks, would not be possible without all the Mud Club volunteers, the sponsors and the very generous community.
