The Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo May 18 through May 20 celebrates old west traditions and exciting competition at the Payson Event Center.
Festivities open Thursday, May 18 with the Women’s Cactus Series Barrel Racing. Gates open at 5 p.m., with competition at 6 p.m. Admission is a can of food for area food banks. For more information or to enter this event, please contact Nancy Jane at 520-975-6325 or email at saltriverrodeocompany@gmail.com.
Presented by the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee, the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo runs the evenings of Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 and benefits local youth with educational and athletic achievements through a scholarship program. The Cowboy Channel will live stream both Friday and Saturday nights.
The competition includes the roughstock events of bareback riding, bull riding and saddle bronc riding; and the timed events of barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping.
Special guests participating in the event are the Cowgirl Historical Foundation drill team; Brandon Dunn, clown and barrel man; and Reed Flake, announcer.
The schedule for the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo:
Friday, May 19, gates open at 5 p.m., competition at 7 p.m. – the Wrangler Bucking for Cancer performance (formerly Tough Enough to Wear Pink). Wear pink shirts to support breast cancer awareness. Proceeds to benefit local breast cancer awareness programs.
Saturday, May 20, gates open at 5 p.m., competition at 7 p.m. Special Patriot Performance – Active Military receive free admission.
Regular admission is $20 for those 13 and older; $10 for those 7 to 12; and free for those under 7.
Tickets are subject to availability and may not be available for sale at the gate. It is always advisable to purchase online. General admissions seats are not guaranteed.
Parking is $10 cash per vehicle payable upon entry to the Payson Event Center. Parking is limited and subject to availability. Overflow parking is available across the highway at the casino. Drop off for handicap is available. Please mention this to the parking attendants and they will direct you. As with any venue, handicap parking is limited.
Inside today’s paper subscribers will find more information in a special rodeo publication.
