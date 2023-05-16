The Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo May 18 through May 20 celebrates old west traditions and exciting competition at the Payson Event Center.

Festivities open Thursday, May 18 with the Women’s Cactus Series Barrel Racing. Gates open at 5 p.m., with competition at 6 p.m. Admission is a can of food for area food banks. For more information or to enter this event, please contact Nancy Jane at 520-975-6325 or email at saltriverrodeocompany@gmail.com.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

