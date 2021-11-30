Rim Country residents and visitors are invited to come out Saturday, Dec. 4 and enjoy a Western Wonderland. The annual Electric Light Parade on Payson’s Historic West Main Street is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 — rain or shine — and features the theme, “Western Wonderland.”
A pre-parade meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road. Participants must have at least one representative at the meeting as the specific check-in time for entries will be given at that time.
The parade starts at 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park and travels east to conclude at Sawmill Theatres.
Rules:
A representative for your entry needs to attend the Pre-Parade meeting
Absolutely no throwing of candy – candy and items can only be handed to spectators
Fire extinguisher must be on entry
A minimum of one-and-a-half car lengths between entries
Every entry must have lights
Every entry must keep headlights off during parade while on parade route
Every entry must have adult supervision for minors
Santa and Mrs. Claus: The Electric Light Parade has ONLY 1 live Santa and Mrs. Claus; additional Santas and Mrs. Clauses are strictly prohibited. Utilization of inflatables and decorations are allowed.
Those attending the parade are encouraged to bring their own seating and are advised that parking is limited. A number of vendors are expected to be available with food and beverages.
Railroad exhibit
As part of the fun, plan to visit the Payson Community Presbyterian Church and see the annual Mudhens’ model railroad exhibit and more.
The modular HO Narrow Gauge Society, the Mudhens, host its annual Christmas train show Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The Friday show is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., the evening exhibit is open following the Electric Light Parade — enter through the front doors or the door facing Main Street.
Santa will be riding in his special caboose around the layout and the book “The Polar Express” will be read at 4 p.m., Saturday. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served, and a believer’s bell will be given while supplies last.
