Rim residents participated in a special event in honor of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The reenactment was hosted by the Mogollon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Sept. 25.
Contributed photo
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey played Thomas Jefferson in the reenactment.
Lois Grumbo, with the Mogollon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, thanks the patriotic citizens of the community for coming forward and supporting the group’s program on the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The chapter planned and staged the event, held Saturday, Sept. 25, to help citizens – young and old – experience some of what early colonials felt during that time in history: the unifying of the rebellious Boston Tea Party; the empowerment of actually signing the Declaration of Independence; and the loss and sacrifice made by our forefathers so that we can have the freedoms today that we do have.
Many of those that planned to help had to cancel and people from the audience came forward to offer their help.
“I was moved to tears for their patriotism,” Grumbo said.
The performance was chaotic, but so was that time in history. There were close to 150 people present at the event.
The members of Mogollon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution thank the Payson School Board, Chad Miner and the staff at the Wilson Dome, Kathy Siler and the Drama Club, Charley at KMOG, the Payson Library, the Payson Roundup newspaper, the members of the Color Guard that came up from Phoenix in full 1776 uniforms, Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, Stan Garner, Mike Wicks, Loriell Myen, Lois Grumbo, Carol Blann, and the many chapter members that made the event possible.
