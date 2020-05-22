Free dinners offered
The Church on the Street Payson is restarting its free community dinners at 6 p.m., Friday, May 22 at 509 W. Frontier St. For details, call 928-474-9107.
Computer group
Due to COVID-19 the Payson Computer Meet-Up Club is holding meetings using the Zoom videoconferencing app.
The May 25 meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and features a representative from Smart Systems with a presentation that includes a computer-related question and answer forum. For those wanting more information about attending this meeting using the Zoom software app, please email ray@paysoncomputer.club.
Al-Anon meetings resume
In-person Al-Anon meetings resume at 6 p.m., Monday, May 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
If you know anyone whose drinking is a problem, this meeting is for you.
