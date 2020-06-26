COVID cruise
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club will have its third “COVID Cruise” Wednesday, July 1, starting about 5:30 p.m. from Green Valley Park.
To see the group of classic cars, get out your lawn chairs and find a place to watch along the route. The route takes the cruise through the neighborhoods of Arroyo/Mesa Drive, out through the airport residential area on Cloud Nine, across town on Airline, then down Matterhorn to Granite and Evergreen, then south on Manzanita across S.R. 260 to Mud Springs, then Frontier to Manzanita and around the loop at the south end and over to Ponderosa, then up to Phoenix and a loop on Elk Ridge.
Anyone with a classic car that wishes to join the cruise is welcome.
Tea Party meetings
Ponderosa Bible Church has to shut down all activities until July 5 because a member tested positive for COVID-19.
The Payson Tea Party has to wait until after the church is able to reopen July 5.
The Tea Party is rescheduling presentations by mayoral candidate Jennifer Smith and incumbent Town Councilor Barbara Underwood, along with council candidates Scott Nossek and Jolynn Schinstock to Monday, July 6, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church.
Incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey and incumbent Town Councilor Janell Sterner, along with council challengers Dave Golembewski and Deborah Rose make presentations from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 7 as scheduled.
Congressional candidate Anne Marie Ward and incumbent District 1 Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin will make presentations later in July.
Women’s Gatherings
The Women’s Summer Gatherings at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, scheduled for late July, early August are canceled. The decision was made to call off the gatherings due to the local spike in COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!