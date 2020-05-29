EAC Wellness Center
The Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus Wellness Center reopens Monday, June 1.
Summer hours are: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday; 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday.
Blood drive
Due to a critical blood shortage, Vitalant is calling on donors to help patients now.
All blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially high need for type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells. In addition, platelets are always needed by patients for cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies.
A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 2 at Banner Payson High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway. Donors are strongly urged to make appointments at vitalant.org or 877-25-VITAL.
Clothing distribution
The next clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 3 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
The distribution is in the east parking lot. Please park in the west parking lot (the one facing Home Depot) and walk around the church building on the south side to enter the east parking lot.
Registration will take place only at the south end of the west parking lot and clothing bags and chips for shoes will be given out at the south end of the east parking lot.
To receive new shoes, new socks, or new underwear, children must be present.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Summer Concert Series
The 2020 Concert Series at Green Valley Park will continue as scheduled.
From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Saturday, starting June 6 through July 25, a band will headline at Green Valley Park. The first performance is by Outside the Line.
This year attendees are encouraged to embrace the “Picnic in the Park” theme and support local establishments by purchasing their picnic items locally to enjoy during the concert. There will be no on-site vendors.
The public is asked to comply with protocols to ensure the safety of all.
For information about protocols, visitpaysonrimcountry.com or contact the Parks, Recreation & Tourism Office at 928-472-5110.
