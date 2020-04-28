Casino extends closure to May 15
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino has announced it will now remained closed until Friday, May 15. Earlier John Giles, marketing director for the casino, said the plan had been to reopen the facility by May 1, but that depended on the most current recommendations of government and health officials.
Archaeologists not meeting May 2
The May 2 presentation of the Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, “New Evidence Reveals Violent Final Days at Arizona’s Montezuma Castle” by Matt Guebard, is canceled/postponed. The meeting was to be held at the Payson Senior Center on Main Street at 10 a.m., but that facility is closed. At this point, meetings will adjourn for the summer, as is the group’s usual practice. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Sept. 5, 2020.
