Literacy program needs books
Cleaning out your home library? Rim Country Literacy wants the books you’re ready to discard.
Books may be left outside the office at 1100 N. Beeline Highway Suite H at the corner of Sherwood.
Rim Literacy sells books as a fundraiser. Children’s books are given to children in the afterschool reading program. Call 928-472-5371 for more information or email rimliteracy@gmail.com.
The Rim Country Republican Club
The regular monthly meeting of the Rim Country Republican Club, scheduled for April 27, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus and “Stay at Home” orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!