Kids clothing distribution
The next Kaitie’s Closet clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Please park on the west side of the church as clothing will be placed on tables in the east parking lot. With in-person schooling coming in October, this is a great opportunity to secure school clothing. Besides gently used clothing, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be available. Children must be present to secure new shoes.
For more information, call Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
3rd Annual Rim Community Non-Profit Shop Hop
A shop hop is planned by five area non-profits from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3. Taking part are: Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 425 N. Beeline Highway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; Humane Society Resale Store & Vintage Boutique, 510 W. Main St., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; The Nook, 408 W. Main St., Ste. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, only open Saturday to Shop Hop guests; Time Out Thrift Shop, 244 E. Highway 260, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; Trinkets & Treasures, 512 W. Main St., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
Visit the five participating stores and get the punch card punched to be entered into several drawings. Cards are available at the participating shops.
Payson Community Garden Punkin’ Patch
The Payson Community Garden, 300 E. Tyler Parkway, opens its Punkin’ Patch to the public from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3.
Pick out a Halloween pumpkin and make a donation to help the community garden.
Payson Grand Prix
Motorcycles, quads and UTVs are racing at the Payson Event Center from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. All ages are welcome.
For more information go to www.azopracing.com or text 623-363-9665.
Inaugural Iron Horse Rodeo Run
The Inaugural Iron Horse Rodeo Run (motorcycles) to benefit the area’s veterans and the Payson Rodeo Committee’s scholarship fund is Saturday, Oct. 3.
Register online at paysonprorodeo.com.
The run is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Riders start at Superstition Harley, and then travel to Jakes Corner for a $5 pancake breakfast. Following breakfast, participants will ride to The Buffalo Bar and Grill in Payson, arriving at 12:30 p.m. and then continuing to the Pinewood Tavern in Pine, with arrival scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The last leg of the run will bring riders back to Payson and Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, where there will be a bike show with registration from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., judging at 3 p.m., and awards at 4 p.m.
The event includes family fun, vendors and raffles at the Payson Elks Lodge.
There is also a gun raffle for a Kimber 45 Compact NRA 2nd Amendment Edition, for which only 100 tickets will be sold.
Movie against legalized recreational marijuana set
The Northern Gila County Community Drug Task Force is sponsoring the movie, “Chronic State” at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Sawmill Theatres. Its message is for voters not to legalize recreational marijuana.
The movie and popcorn are free.
For details go to info@azhealthysafe.com.
Art League fall show
The Payson Art League plans to have its fall show during Olde Main Street Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 outside at the new Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St.
The show features 20 painters, jewelry designers, wood workers and photographers. Members of the Mud Club potters are having their annual fundraiser for area food banks.
A silent auction at the PAL show features jewelry from Overman Designs and Bill Armstrong, golf foursomes from the Payson Golf Club and Chaparral Pines and artworks from each artist. Classical guitarist Gary McReynolds provides music.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Dollar Dump Day resumes
Gila County residents can get rid of summer cast-offs and fall cleaning debris when the Dollar Dump Day resumes at the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, north of Payson. The program begins Saturday, Oct. 10 and continues on the second Saturday of the month until further notice.
Pre-order benefit calendars
The 2021 Rim Country Camera Club Charity calendars arrive soon, but you don’t have to wait to purchase.
This year you can purchase your calendars prior to the public sales, which will begin in October. The calendars sold out quickly last year.
The calendars are $10 each and the shipping on two is $8 and $16 on three or more. For details on ordering, email rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
Literacy program
If you know someone who would like to learn English as a second language call or email Rim Country Literacy for more information at 928-472-5371 or rimliteracy@gmail.com. Information in Spanish is on the website at rimliteracy.org.
Rim Country Literacy is also seeking book donations. It sells used books to raise money for the program. Drop books in the bin at 1100 N. Beeline Highway Suite H at Sherwood Drive.
