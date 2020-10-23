Arts, crafts and baked goods
The Pink Ladies will have an Arts & Crafts Fall/Halloween/Christmas Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Dr. The sale features a selection of baked goods; baby items; jewelry; kitchen items; totes, purses, bags; handmade and quilted items and more. Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for Rim Country residents. For more information, call MHA at 928-472-2588.
Rock the Park event
The Northern Gila County Community Drug Task Force is holding the second annual Rock the Park event at Green Valley Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. There will be booths, games, free food, a K-9 demonstration and more.
This event helps the community learn about the dangers of drugs, e-cigarettes and alcohol.
Payson Light Up Blue
Join to support “Backing the Blue” the evenings of Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25. Light up your porch or yard with blue lights to show support for the Rim Country men and women in law enforcement starting at 6 p.m. each night.
Contact Teresa Kealoha at 520-709-0930 for more information.
Blood Drive needs donors
Donors are needed for the Monday, Oct. 26 Vitalant blood drive at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. Schedule your appointment conveniently online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541) or call 877-25-VITAL.
Computer group meets via Zoom
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club meets Monday, Oct. 26, via the Zoom. This is a free club open to all residents of the Rim Country. The Zoom session opens shortly after 6 p.m. to provide “social time” and the actual meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a tutorial on “How To Use Microsoft Sway.”
For those needing the Zoom meeting link, or just further information, email ray@paysoncomputer.club
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet’s next clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. In addition to gently used clothing, there will be new shoes, socks and underwear. Children must be present to get new shoes. For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
