Strawberry Patchers sale
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group plans a Labor Day Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5 at 6375 Hardscrabble Mesa Road, Pine, just west of Highway 87, watch for signs.
Calling the sale “A Unique Boutique,” items include quilts, fabrics and books; gifts, collectibles and décor; old and new treasures; $5 artisan breads; and face masks for a donation.
This a charitable funding project and appropriate health measures will be employed.
To learn more, call 928-951-4895.
Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild announced its 40th annual Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival takes place at the Pine Strawberry Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6. The juried show features vendors on the grounds around the ramada and in the cultural hall.
Webinar on winter vegetable gardening
Kim Stone, a horticulturist and author, offers a free webinar, “Growing a Winter Vegetable Garden,” at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10.
Stone was an arborist for more than 20 years at Boyce Thompson Arboretum. He is also an avid organic vegetable gardener.
While punching the clock, he grew and maintained trees, shrubs, herbs, and other arid land plants from desert regions around the world. In his off time, he continued as a backyard gardener, growing ornamentals, fruit trees and modest summer and winter vegetable gardens at home.
Stone is the featured guest speaker for the free weekly webcast hosted by Extension Agent Chris Jones, with the University of Arizona’s Gila County Cooperative Extension, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10. Please join the session 5-10 minutes early, online at arizona.zoom.us/j/98983636685.
In the webinar, Stone will explain and show his techniques for small-scale vegetable gardening during the cooler months of the year at 3,500-feet elevation. A cool season garden is more productive, easier to grow, and requires far less water than a summer garden. He will discuss soil mixes, raised beds, plant and seed selection, fertilization, irrigation, and protecting plants from cold and varmints.
Links for each Thursday’s one-hour session are posted at extension.arizona.edu/gila.
To be added to the invite list for future gardening and horticulture workshops, call 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Upcoming webinar topics:
• Sept. 17, Payson’s new Fire Adaptive Community Plan Town Code with Kevin McCully.
• Sept. 23k Arizona-South Korea Wood Fiber Renewable Energy Markets Research Report by Jim DiPasquale and Dr, Han Sup-Han.
• Oct. 1, Bark beetles: ID and control, with Alyssa McAlexander and Cori Dolan.
• Oct. 8, How to plant a tree seedling by Jan Groth and Chris Jones.
Food Drive
The Central Arizona Board of Realtors is sponsoring its Seventh Annual Realtors Food Drive through Oct. 31 to benefit Payson, Pine, Strawberry food banks.
To help, stop by the real estate offices throughout the region or at the CABOR office, located behind Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 12. Cash donations are also appreciated during this time of year to help purchase perishable items. Last year the Central Arizona Board of Realtors raised more than 13,310 pounds, and since 2014 it has raised more than 80,310 pounds for local food banks.
Democratic headquarters opens
The Rim Country’s Democratic Headquarters has officially opened at 612 S. Beeline Highway next to the Vape shop. Look for the banner on the front of the building. The headquarters is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Masks will be required, social distancing will be observed, and hand sanitizer will be provided. Volunteers offer voter registration, informational brochures about local, state and national Democratic candidates, yard signs as available, and an opportunity to meet and chat with like-minded fellow Democrats.
Farmers Market coupons
Rim Country residents, age 60 and older, who are dealing with a lean food budget may be eligible for $30 worth of Farmers Market coupons by participating in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Families enrolled with the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) assistance are also eligible for up to $30 worth of coupons to buy fresh, local, healthy vegetables, fruits and more at the weekly Saturday Payson Farmers Market, held from 8 a.m. to noon, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12 in the Sawmill Theatres parking lot. For details, call 520-237-6525, or connect at facebook.com/PaysonFarmersMarket.
Seniors can also sign up to take part in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program through once-a-month food distribution at Cornerstone Community Church, 208 S. McLane, the third Saturday each month. Call 928- 951-3896 to get on the list of registered participants. For information about WIC (Women, Infants & Children) call staff at the Gila County Health Department, 928-474-7181 to ask about eligibility. The office is at 107 W. Frontier St. and is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Candlelight vigil for COVID-19 victims
Join area Democrats in a candlelight vigil to honor those who are ill and those who have died from COVID-19. Advocates will hold a candlelight prayer vigil from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7, at the northeast corner of the Highway 260/87 intersection fronting the old Carl’s Jr. Participants will gather for prayers in the parking lot and then hold the vigil along the sidewalk facing Highway 260. Please park in the Bashas’ parking lot close to 260, away from business parking. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Bring flashlights, cellphones and electric candles.
Tea Party hears about culture vs. politics
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, doors open at 5:45 p.m.
The speaker is Hal Bray, a recent California transplant to Prescott. His topic is “What you have in culture is what you get in politics.” He will discuss his experience as a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in California. For details, call 928-951-6774 or go to www.paysonteaparty.org.
Blood Drive Sept. 9
An overflow interest in the most recent blood drives has brought a new date and opportunity for 15 people to donate Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Roadrunner Rubbish Removal, 206 W. Aero Drive, and Back to Basics, 908 N. Beeline Highway. Advance appointments are required in order to schedule the drive as efficiently as possible, and maintain safe physical distancing for all donors, volunteers and staff. Masks are required for your safety and also the safety of others. Schedule your time conveniently online at bloodhero.com (search using keywords Payson or 85541) or call 877-25-VITAL.
Read more at bloodhero.com.
Fair Talent Show
Family entertainment is one feature of the Northern Gila County Fair Talent Show at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10 in the entertainment tent. Dancers, bands, gymnasts, musicians will perform, plus the Senior Center Bake Sale is taking place at the same time.
Admission and parking are free on Sept. 10.
The fair runs Sept. 10-12 at the Payson Event Center with indoor exhibits at the Tonto Apache Gym Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission on Friday and Saturday is $1 adults and parking is $5.
